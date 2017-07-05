4 July 2017

South Africa: Suna Venter Remembered As SANEF Applies for Interdict Against Mngxitama

Suna Venter
By Orateng Lepodise

As the family of journalist Suna Venter held a memorial service to honour her on Tuesday, her media colleagues applied for an urgent interdict against Andile Mngxitama to prevent him from intimidating journalists. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

The South African National Editors Forum has asked the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to prevent Black First Land First and its leader, Andile Mngxitama, from gathering outside the homes of 11 journalists, from threatening these journalists with violence on social media and from inciting harm against them in any public interview.

The 11 journalists are Tim Cohen, Eusebius McKaiser, Peter Bruce, Karima Brown, Ferial Haffajee, Sam Sole, Adriaan Basson, Stephen Grootes, Max du Preez, Katy Katopodis and Barry Bateman.

The request for an interdict follows a protest at the home of Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Bruce on Thursday and the intimidation and harassment of Business Day editor Cohen and political commentator, Brown.

In addition, a statement by BFLF on Friday warned that more of these altercations were likely to happen and described white journalists as racists who disguised themselves as journalists but who are just defenders of white monopoly capital. BFLF said they do respect freedom of expression but will not stand for...

