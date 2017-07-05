Kenya: Presidential Candidate Wants General Election Called Off

Presidential candidate Solomon Gichira wants this year's General Election called off.

Mr Gichira also demanded the resignation of top Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials. Terming the ongoing electoral process unconstitutional, he also called for a caretaker government to prepare for "proper" elections in two years.

Mr Gichira said his independent candidature was valid until declared otherwise by a court of law.

Accompanied by his running mate Kelly Watimah, 26, they demanded that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, CEO Ezra Chiloba, director of voter registration and education and all commissioners resign, saying IEBC had failed to assure Kenyans of free and fair elections.

'DISOBEYING' ORDERS

"We are also calling for the jailing of Mr Chebukati for disobeying court orders directing the IEBC to accept our nomination papers," said Mr Gichira. "I have filed a contempt case in that regard."

He further denied having attempted suicide after the IEBC rejected his papers.

"I did not attempt to commit suicide as was reported," said Mr Gichira. "The IEBC has been cooking up stories to ensure that they deny me a chance to be on the ballot and the suicide allegation is part of the plot."

"They have also labelled me an insane man."

ATTEMPTED SUICIDE

Mr Gichira came into the limelight during the presidential nominations, when he was charged with attempted suicide. The case is pending in court.

Mr Gichira asked why the IEBC was printing ballot papers with cases over nominations in court.

He demanded a constitutional referendum to separate the two functions of registration of voters and management of elections.