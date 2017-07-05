Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Lays Into 'Greedy' Military Bosses

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Eric Matinenga has described as "selfish and greedy" actions by Zimbabwe's top military officials who continue meddling in the country's civilian affairs.

Matinenga also rebuked the Zanu PF-led government for failure to confine soldiers to their barracks in violation of the country's constitution.

"In so far as our security services are concerned, I think it's just business as usual. Nothing has really changed," Matinenga said as he took stock of how the current government has gone towards implementing provisions of the new constitution.

"They conduct themselves in the same way they used to, whether really there is a new constitution which makes it otherwise.

"I ask myself this question, why. I think there are three reasons, one is greed, the second one is selfishness, the third one is fear. You don't have to address them in that order.

"But if you look at why we have not actualised our constitution, you can, I think, be able to put any of these adjectives to the reasons why we have not actualised our constitution."

Matinenga was speaking during a panel discussion at a two-day conference last Thursday which focused on the country's current economic and political state and where it ought to be.

The forum was sponsored by Sapes Trust, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, National Endowment for Democracy and the UK-based Catham House.

Matinenga took time to air his sentiments on where he felt the current administration has mostly been found wanting.

His comments follow recent threats directed at Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constanino Chiwenga for criticising government's Command Agriculture programme spearheaded by Moyo's Zanu PF rival, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Last year, the controversial military boss also threatened to deal with social movements he accused of causing mayhem in the country in attempts to overthrow President Mugabe.

Previously, Chiwenga and other security commanders have vowed they were not going to salute any leader without liberation war credentials emerging out of the country's electoral processes.

But Matinenga took it up with the Zanu PF government for allegedly failing to administer provisions of the country's constitution which set out parameters in which the army should operate.

"The constitution clearly says what must be done or not be done or not be done by a member of the army," said the former Buhera West MP and Harare lawyer.

"But what do we see every day in the papers? We see senior members of the army telling us exactly how we should conduct ourselves; telling us who should not be doing what and who should be doing what.

"We have not seen the Minister of Defence bringing to book that particular person but the constitution makes that provision.

"The minister must be able to say to Private so and so, 'no those things are not said'. But you don't hear it because there is either fear, selfishness or there is greed."

Matinenga's audience was an eminent composition of diplomats, MPs, government officials, civil society leaders and academics.