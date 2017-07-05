A Chipinge man ran amok and locked his three children in a hut before setting it ablaze after having a dispute with his wife, police have revealed.

Two of the children were burnt to death while the couple's older child sustained serious burns and is admitted at local hospital.

Police confirmed the incident saying the suspect, Fashion Mupakati, 44, of Maunganidze village under Chief Mutema is still at large.

According to a ZRP spokesperson, Mupakati had a long-standing marital problem with wife, Precious Kadumbu.

Sometime in May this year, the couple reportedly had a row which was diffused by neighbours who also offered counselling.

However, on June 26, at around 2100hrs, Kadumbu left the couple's home for an unknown destination, leaving their kids aged five, eight and 12 years in the custody of husband Mupakati.

Police say later that night, one Prisca Tom - a neighbour - saw Mukapati's house on fire and rushed to investigate.

Upon arrival, Tom heard the children crying for help and discovered that the door had been locked from outside. She called out other villagers who rushed to assist.

The villagers broke the door down and managed to rescue the older child who was in the dining room but unable to speak due to the severe injuries he had sustained.

The violent flames hindered the villagers from rescuing other two other children who were covered in flames.

One Peggy Kadumbu, 30, sister to Mupakati's wife, then phoned the suspect who reportedly told her that his children were dead and that he also wanted to commit suicide.

The child who survived was ferried to Birchenough Bridge District Hospital.

"Investigations are in progress and those with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect may report at the nearest police station," said deputy provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda.

He added: "People should seek counselling from police community liaison offices or community elders rather than resorting to violence".