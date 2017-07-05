South Africa: Free Water Limited to the Indigent - City of Johannesburg

Government will only provide the indigent with free water, the City of Johannesburg said in a statement on Tuesday following violent protests in Soweto.

The city was responding after residents claimed a 6 000 litre water allowance was revoked. The protest turned violent when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters who blocked several roads in the area.

The city maintained it would "champion its pro-poor agenda" and provide free basic water to those on the city's indigent list.

"It has been the trend that many metros and municipalities no longer provide free water to all residents because most of those benefiting from free basic water are simply not poor."

The city said the move was in line with the National Water Policy and recommendation from National Treasury.

"As such, the city provides 10 to 15 kilolitres of free water per household per month only to registered indigents, which is above the national recommendation of six kilolitres of free water per month."

The city added that it was intent on "increasing access to basic services for our poorest and most vulnerable residents, and is undertaking the unprecedented task of registering all indigents during the course of this financial year".

Indigent drive

According to the city, it had undertaken a project, the Expanded Social Package (ESP), which is based on the indigent register.

"The ESP is a basket of benefits that the City offers its most vulnerable citizens based on their level of poverty. Individuals that have no income or who have an income of R5 308.20 per month and less qualify for free basic services."

The city said that to access the benefits offered by the ESP, qualifying residents were urged to register on the City's indigent register.

"New and re-registration will be done in all the City's seven regions at specific clinics, whilst normal registration continues at selected Revenue Customer Service Centres across the City."

