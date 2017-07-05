South Africa: Zuma Appoints Two Acting Judges to Concourt

President Jacob Zuma has appointed two judges in acting capacities to the bench of the Constitutional Court.

Zuma announced on Tuesday that Justice Dumisani Hamilton Zondi, a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and Gauteng High Court judge Justice Jody Kollapen will be acting in the positions from July 7 to December 30, 2017.

"Justice Zondi will be acting in the position that had been occupied by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo and Justice Kollapen will act in the place of Justice Bess Nkabinde who will be on vacation leave," the presidency said in a statement.

Last week, Zuma also appointed Justice Leona Valerie Theron to the bench of the Constitutional Court on a permanent basis, after consulting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and leaders of parties represented in Parliament, as required.

Theron filled the vacancy left by Johan van der Westhuizen.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has battled to fill the vacancies on the Constitutional Court after Van der Westhuizen left on January 31, 2016.

The JSC had to re-advertise the position in January 2017 after one candidate withdrew following objections to his business interests during his public interview.

The list of recommendations sent to the president must contain three more names than the number of appointments to be made - so four names had needed to be put forward.

Constitutional Court judges serve non-renewable 12-year terms, or until they reach the age of 70. The limits may be extended by an act of Parliament.

In total, 11 judges serve on the Constitutional Court bench.

News24