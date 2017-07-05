South Africa: National Intervention Unit Monitors Underworld Clampdown On Security Company

A security company in Bellville, which claims to have strong links to intelligence services and police, was on Tuesday the focus of an operation conducted by a task team steadily clamping down on underworld activities.

Hawks and police officers, as well as Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) officials and authorities clamping down on firearms, liquor and second hand goods, descended on the company The Security Group (TSG), as part of an inspection to see if they were compliant with various regulations.

It is understood members of the national intervention unit, armed with machine guns, were present to ensure that those involved in the operation were safe.

Compliance clampdowns While official comment from the Western Cape Hawks was not immediate, several sources with intimate knowledge of what happened told News24 that during the compliance operation several underworld figures had arrived at the scene.These included at least two men viewed as high ranking in the underworld nightclub security industry.

The operation concluded without incident. No arrests were made.

On Tuesday a call to the person listed as TSG's chief executive went unanswered.

News24 twice called TSG's landline.

A woman answered both times, but when the reporter introduced herself as being from News24, there was silence on the other end of the line.

Last week five bouncers were arrested in two separate clampdowns - one in Table View and other in Long Street in the city centre.

They were detained for alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Industry Regulations Act.

Underworld turf battle

TSG is linked to the bouncer industry which has become the centre of a violent underworld turf war.

A new underworld grouping, apparently headed by businessman Nafiz Modack, earlier this year started snatching control of the nightclub security from an older, more established grouping.

This has resulted in several shootings and murders around Cape Town.Some sources have maintained the underworld shift has been orchestrated by intelligence operatives, which the State Security Agency has previously denied.

TSG's website said the company aimed to "become the leading preferred supplier of security services in the RSA".

It also said the company is linked to intelligence services and police.

Intelligence service 'bogus' claims

"TSG maintains a strong association with ex-military personnel and employ many former SADF and SAP officers so that our clients can benefit from the very best in a trained, experienced and motivated security presence," the website says.

"We also actively maintain close networking relationships with the police and intelligence services to further enhance our services to clients."

However, in April, State Security Agency spokesperson Brian Dube denied this.

"We do not have any working relationship with TSG," he said.

On TSG's website the "site supervisor" of the company is listed as Houssain Taliep.

Bouncer links

When News24 contacted him in April, it emerged he was in fact Hussain Ait Taleb, a martial arts expert better known in bouncer circles as Hussain Moroccan. Taleb has been involved in nightclub security for decades and at one point worked with now-slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, who ran an infamous bouncer racket in Cape Town.In April Taleb told News24 he had resigned from TSG three months previously.

"I'm getting out. I'm just focusing on kickboxing," he had said.

On Tuesday the name Houssain Taliep was still listed on TSG's website as the site supervisor.

News24