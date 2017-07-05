4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga's Security Team 'Too Small', Nasa Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Lang'at

The National Super Alliance has described as too small a security team accorded to presidential candidate Raila Odinga and two former vice-presidents in his coalition.

Nasa, however, did not say how many armed guards and vehicles it is demanding from the police for Mr Odinga and former vice-presidents Kalonzo Musyoka, who is Mr Odinga's running mate, and Musalia Mudavadi, a Nasa co-principal.

Mr Odinga was in August 2013 given 12 armed security guards.

Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang'ula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, the other members of the "Nasa pentagon", are already entitled to security and transport as part of their current positions.

On Tuesday, Nasa coordinating committee co-chairman James Orengo warned that the coalition would hold President Uhuru Kenyatta and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet personally responsible for any lapses in the security of particularly Mr Odinga.

"We should not be begging for additional security, you know. The moment Raila was declared a presidential candidate, he, particularly, requires extra security more so because of the kind of activities he will be engaged in in the next 30 days ahead of the elections on August 8," Mr Orengo told journalists at Mr Odinga's office at Capitol Hill Square in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He said: "We are challenging President Kenyatta to assure the country of the safety of Mr Odinga and that of his co-principals".

Mr Orengo said the number of guards for Mr Odinga should be more than that of 2013.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.