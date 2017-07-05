Kenya: Odinga's Security Team 'Too Small', Nasa Says

The National Super Alliance has described as too small a security team accorded to presidential candidate Raila Odinga and two former vice-presidents in his coalition.

Nasa, however, did not say how many armed guards and vehicles it is demanding from the police for Mr Odinga and former vice-presidents Kalonzo Musyoka, who is Mr Odinga's running mate, and Musalia Mudavadi, a Nasa co-principal.

Mr Odinga was in August 2013 given 12 armed security guards.

Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang'ula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, the other members of the "Nasa pentagon", are already entitled to security and transport as part of their current positions.

On Tuesday, Nasa coordinating committee co-chairman James Orengo warned that the coalition would hold President Uhuru Kenyatta and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet personally responsible for any lapses in the security of particularly Mr Odinga.

"We should not be begging for additional security, you know. The moment Raila was declared a presidential candidate, he, particularly, requires extra security more so because of the kind of activities he will be engaged in in the next 30 days ahead of the elections on August 8," Mr Orengo told journalists at Mr Odinga's office at Capitol Hill Square in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He said: "We are challenging President Kenyatta to assure the country of the safety of Mr Odinga and that of his co-principals".

Mr Orengo said the number of guards for Mr Odinga should be more than that of 2013.