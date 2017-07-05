Kenya: Upbeat Poland Vow to Shock the World at Kasarani

Poland's athletics team arrived in the country on Tuesday night vowing to stage their most memorable show at the World Under-18 Championships which starts Wednesday next week at Kasarani.

Team manager Marsin Gora said they are determined to sign off in the last world youth competition with their first victory since the second edition of the championships held 2001 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Poland claimed their first victory when they hosted the inaugural 1999 in Bydgoszcz where Kamila Skolimowska won the girls' hammer throw. The 2011 event remains their best ever show where they won four medals - two gold, a silver and bronze.

Karol Grzegorczyk won the boys' 400m before guiding their team to the medley relay victory. That is the last time they tested a top podium finish.

"Even though they are virtually new on the international scene, my athletes are determined to put up a great show. We are here to win medals and not to add on to the numbers," said Gora, upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The team led by the reigning European Under-18 boys' 10,000m race walk champion Łukasz Niedziałek, who is the only experienced athlete in a team of 31 athletes.

"Most are on their maiden international tour and we hope the warm weather won't affect them much. We are here to enjoy our time apart from just the athletics. This is where most champions come from," said Gora.

"I am ready for the championships and I hope to win a medal," Niedziałek told Nation Sport through Gora, who did the translation.

Argentina, that has one athlete and an official, will be the next team to arrive Wednesday at 8.20pm followed by Bahamas that has a contingent of 16 on Friday alongside Chile that has three participants.

A total of 131 countries have confirmed participation in the world youth competition.