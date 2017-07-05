Kenya: First Lady Meets With Women From Kajiado County

press release

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is today expected to take the message of women empowerment to Kajiado where she meets with thousands of women and their leaders from the County.

The meeting comes on the heels of a similar event in Mutitu last week when she met with over 5,000 women from Lower Eastern's Counties of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni.

Today's meeting in Kajiado, like the previous one in Kitui, is being organized by the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization under the leadership of its National chair-person Mrs Rahab Mwikali and Secretary General, Elizabeth Mayieka, both of whom were in Kajiado yesterday to oversee the preparations for today's meeting.

Besides the Kitui and Kajiado meetings the First Lady is also scheduled to visit several other counties in coming days where she is expected to hold conversations with women at the grassroots to enable her appreciate their various concerns and challenges and how they can be addressed.

The visits highlight all aspects of women and the girl child empowerment including health, governance, education and business opportunities.

The County tours are an extension of the First Lady's Beyond Zero (initiative) work for which she is popularly known for and which focus on the health challenges of mothers and children across the country.

The drive also focuses on the elimination of Mother-To-Child (e-MTCT) of HIV/Aids and generally creating awareness over the scourge among adolescents, especially girls.

Today's meeting in Kajiado will take place at the KCB grounds in the town.