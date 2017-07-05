Ghana: Minister Bibeau to Travel to Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana

press release

Ottawa — The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Ghana from July 2 to 9, 2017, as part of Canada's re-engagement with Africa and its commitment to work together to address issues facing the continent.

While in the DRC, Minister Bibeau will meet with development and humanitarian partners and government officials to discuss efforts to advance the rights of women and girls, including peace and security, access to sexual and reproductive health services and the reduction of sexual and gender-based violence. The visits will serve to increase her understanding of the security and humanitarian situation in the east and other parts of the country.

During her visit to Ghana, Minister Bibeau will be accompanied by Right To Play ambassadors Kaylyn Kyle, bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympic Games for the Canadian soccer team, and Joannie Rochette, 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games bronze medalist figure skater for Team Canada. Together, they will visit Right To Play projects that address barriers to education, especially for girls, and promote play-based learning to improve the quality of education that children receive.

Minister Bibeau will also travel to remote areas in the northern part of the country to visit key development projects and gain a deeper understanding of development challenges there, including those faced by women and girls.

Quotes

"Canada has a long history of collaboration with DRC and Ghana and remains committed to regional peace and security, development results and shared ambitions for growth that work for everyone. I look forward to working with these two great Canadian athletes and Right To Play to raise awareness on the challenges being faced in Africa, especially by women, girls and youth."

