Former league champions Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles football clubs have promissed an impressive and highly competetive match as the two sides face off in a midweek fixture on Wednesday.

The match promises a lot of fire works as the the two teams will renew their rivalry and bragging rights for the capital.

The Bankers had not kicked the ball for the past two weeks because of the National Team engagement to the 2017 Cosafa tournament currently being held in South Africa where they contributed more than four players to the squad.

Silver's last league game was against Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu where they were held 0-0.

Blue Eagles picked a point last Saturday against much improved Civil Sporting in 3-3 draw and have an uphill task to cement their ambition to fight for the title.

The Area 30 men had a start of the season and have since picked up showing signs of being one of the title contenders for this year.

Silver are on position nine with nine points while Eagles are on position six with 12 points.

Both teams will be looking for a win in order to consolidate their stay in top four.

In a pre-match interview, Silver Strikers coach Lovemore Fazili said his charges are ready for the showdown and will be without any excuse after the game.

"It is a very important game for us just like any other game but our main target in this match is to collect maximum points. We know it will be a difficult game but I can promise our fans that at the end of the day, we will be victorius," said Fazili.

"We are looking forward to maintain our good form despite being out of league action for two weeks" added Fazili.

Blue Eagles Coach, Audrow Makonyola said his chargers are prepared for the encounter and wants to collect maximum points.

"We had a tough game against Civil last Saturday and we can not compare this one and a game against Silver on Wednesday, " he said.

Makonyola added said his team had problems of coordination due to a number of injuries his team has.

Eagles Coach is now happy that some of his injured players have joined the team and they will be available for the game.

He said the Captain of the team Mecium Mhone who got injured in South Africa during Cosafa game is expected to be fit for the game.