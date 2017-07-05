5 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Immigration Department Hit By Recruitment Scam - Crooks Demanding Money From Job Seekers

By Owen Khamula

Officials from Immigration Department say they have launched investigations into how mobile phone numbers of applicants for a job have landed into the hands of some unscrupulous people who are demanding money from the job applicants.

Spokesperson for the department Joseph Chauwa said officials suspect some officers are conniving with people from outside the department to fleece unsuspecting job applicants.

"This is baffling indeed and an investigation has been instituted to find out how mobile phone numbers for the job applicants have been leaked out," he said.

The department wants to recruit 100 immigration assistants.

Chauwa said the crooks are demanding as much as K135000 from the unsuspecting job seekers.

"We want to warn people that they should not pay anything to anyone. Applying for a job in government is free," he said.

He said if found, all officers found to be conning with outsiders to fleece unsuspecting job seekers of money would face severe disciplinary action.

