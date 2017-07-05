Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Beats Own Mother to Death

Rusape — A woman with mental health problems went berserk Sunday morning and fatally assaulted her 78-year-old mother to death, police have confirmed.

Violet Kudoma, 34, of Kanyangira village, Dzvairo area under Chief Makoni, is reported to have killed her mother Emily Kudoma following a misunderstanding.

Deputy provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, said the tragic incident happened last week.

He said two villagers identified as Annah Tonatseyi, 50, and Andrew Kudoma, 58 saw Violet and the deceased quarrelling at their homestead.

"Violet became violent and started assaulting her mother with fists, open hands and an unknown object inflicting some injuries," said police spokesperson.

According to the ZRP spokesman, Tonatseyi and Andrew were observing from a distance of about 100 metres but did not intervene.

The now deceased reportedly entered her bedroom crying in agony while Violet followed her.

The suspect later came out of the room alone. Andrew rushed to check what was transpiring and found the mother lying dead on the floor.

He made a police report at Tsanzaguru Police Station and the suspect was arrested.

The now deceased had a cut on the left cheek and another deep cut on the back of the head near the right ear.

Her body was taken to Rusape hospital for post mortem.

"People should always try to solve their differences amicably," said police spokesperson.