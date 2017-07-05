Namibia: Hangana Hake Run & Ride 2017 Officially Launched

The Hangana Hake Run & Ride, formerly known as the Lucky Star Marathon, was officially launched last Friday by Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary Hangana Seafood.

The event will take place on 7 October at Walvis Bay, and online registrations are now officially open, and can be done on the new event website.

Earlier this year, Hangana Seafood indicated that it was taking the torch from Etosha Fishing's Lucky Star brand as main sponsor of the event after an announcement by Etosha Fishing in 2016 that it would no longer be sponsoring the landmark coastal event due to financial constraints.

"I can assure you that other than the name change, the event will continue in the same proud tradition and format as before, and where possible we will continue to further improve and grow the event," Hangana Seafood managing director Herman Theron said.

He added that Hangana Seafood would continue to build on the legacy of the Lucky Star Marathon. In recent times, the event attracted participants from various southern African countries, including South Africa, Botswana and Zambia, as well as further afield, including from the UK, the US, Germany, Portugal, Spain and even Japan.

The Hangana Hake Run & Ride features a marathon, half-marathon, 10km fun run as well as 105km road cycling, 21km mountain bike, 21km fat bike and 5km kiddies races. The 105km road cycling race is a Namibian Cycling Federation- sanctioned event, and the marathon is a qualifier for the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons.

It also remains part of the annual 'Walvisfees', a community event organised by the Dutch Reformed Church on the same weekend at Walvis Bay, for a fun-filled race day for the entire family.

"In line with the O&L Group's purpose of 'Creating a future, enhancing life', we are truly excited to add this event, which encourages a healthy, balanced lifestyle to our corporate social responsibility portfolio, as we are confident it will make a positive impact on and enhance the lives of the community within which we operate," Theron stated.

He also highlighted the importance of the Hangana Hake Run & Ride as an economic booster for Swakopmund and Walvis Bay by encouraging sports tourism.

All prospective participants are encouraged to visit the Hangana Hake Run & Ride website for event information and to register as participants.

The website also features a destination promotion page which has information links on Namibia and the Erongo region, as well as the towns of Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. Participants can even browse and book accommodation at the coast through the tourist information links provided on the site.