Namibia: From Cleaner to Business Owner

Seven years ago, Namibian entrepreneur Selma Jonas started a tourism business named Namibia Express Travel Tours and Information Centre.

Due to capacity constraints, Jonas approached Bank Windhoek's Emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (ESME) branch last year with a view to expand her business. Her application was successful, and she now employs four people, being a full-time driver, two travel consultants and an international consultant based in Scotland.

Namibia Express Travel Tours and Information Centre is registered with the Namibia Tourism Board as a booking agent. It offers flight bookings, and free travel information to local and international tourists. Additionally, the business sells regional and international holiday packages, car rentals, tours and a variety of tourism-related offerings. The story of the sole owner, Jonas, is one of absolute determination.

The beginning

Jonas' story is of humble beginnings. Her career in hospitality and tourism started 23 years ago when she worked at a local hotel during school holidays. "I started off as a cleaner, and then a waitress. When I eventually matriculated from Academia High School, I was offered a full-time job as a switchboard operator," said Jonas. She strived for success, and was subsequently promoted to banqueting and conference coordinator, and later to receptionist.

"I enjoyed working, but decided to further my experience. I resigned from the hotel and joined a clothing retail group as branch manager at Keetmanshoop, and later Karasburg," she explained. With retail experience under her belt, Jonas joined a chain of tourism companies as a reservations consultant, working there for six years. She became an expert in the field of hospitality, travel and tourism.

"It is my passion and talent," she beamed.

Challenges

Jonas faced many challenges when she opened her own business in 2010. At the time, she lacked financial discipline and proper business planning skills.

"I have been a Bank Windhoek customer for the past 23 years. I love the bank's culture and customer service. Since I approached the ESME branch, my business has grown tremendously. I am psychologically and financially matured due to the advice I received from the ESME team," she added.

According to her, obtaining finance is one of the major challenges SMEs face. "My experience, as the owner of an SME, is that most of us suffer silently because we are scared to fail. We do not want to approach the banks, and we also do not have our documents in order," she stated.

"Jonas had already invested her own money into the business, and showed that she had financial discipline," chipped in Mbo Luvindao, branch manager: Bank Windhoek ESME.

The ESME branch caters specifically for Namibian entrepreneurs who can contribute positively to the country's economy. Entrepreneurs are provided with access to Bank Windhoek ESME branch, offering a comprehensive range of products tailored to individual business needs.

"Jonas' experience in the travel and tourism industry spans 18 years, and Bank Windhoek assisted her business with capacity development through financing the business' growth," added Luvindao.

"I am sincerely grateful to Bank Windhoek's ESME branch. The bank gave me a chance to grow my business. Bank Windhoek is not just a bank, it's my Namibian business partner," said Jonas.

"My advice to entrepreneurs is that they should stand up and approach financial institutions," she said, noting that business people should know that it is only through good financial discipline and ethics that a business can succeed.