Kenya: When You Enter a Polling Station on August 8, This Is What Will Happen

With 33 days to the August 8 general election, do you know what will happen on that second Tuesday of August when 19 million Kenyans are expected go to the polls?

Daily Nation Elections Desk explains, bit by bit, following multiple interviews with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, what will happen on that day.

VOTER IDENTIFICATION

On that day, all polling stations will open at 6am.

Voters will be required to carry the identification documents they used during registration, either their national ID card or passport.

To be identified, the voter will be asked to place any of their 10 fingers on the Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (Kiems) kit.

If biometrics are okay, details of the voter, including portrait will pop up and one will then be issued with six sets of ballot papers, with different colours, each for the six elective seats.

If one is not identified after three attempts the presiding officer will call all agents, fill in a form that they will all sign, to allow the start of an alpha-numeric search.

That search will involve the use of a machine readable zone of one's ID that will search the system to establish whether one is a registered voter in that polling station.

If not, but registered in the county, the kit will advise the voter where to go. If registered at that polling station, the kit will mark it as a successful identification.

The kit will send periodic three-hour updates of positive identifications. This updates must, at the end of tallying, match with the number of votes relayed. If not, the kit will not transmit the results.

VOTING

Voting will be manual, voters will be ushered to voting booths to mark their ballots in secret.

TALLYING

After voting is over, counting of votes will begin.

The election officials will count and fill Form 33 and the counted ballots will tied in bundles of 50.

The following forms will be filled at polling stations.

President: Form 34A, member of the National Assembly: Form 35A, member of the County Assembly: Form 36A, governor: Form 37A, senator: Form 38A, county woman representative: Form 39A.

At the constituency tallying centre, the forms will change to B, C and D for winners of governor, senator and MP seats.

For the Presidential election, the winner will be declared at the national tallying centre using Form 34C.

RESULTS TRANSMISSION

After counting, the presiding officer will enter the results into a pre-printed form with names of candidates for various seats, as opposed to past elections where they would write names down.

The officer will then allow agents to ascertain what is entered in the forms before they all sign them and issued with carbon copy of the results.

The officer will then launch the results transmission app on the Kiems kit.

The app will ask them to scan the signed results form, after entering the data in the app.

The kit has two sim-cards from different service providers. It will scan and pick the strongest of them. If not, it will pick the satellite signal for sending the results.

SIGNED FORMS

No results will be transmitted without the signed results form.

Again, no results will be transmitted what is entered in the form does not tally with the people who were identified through Kiems.

The kit will give a preview of the results and scanned form, ask for confirmation, before sending.

At that point, the process will be irreversible.

The officer will repeat the process for all seats.

Once finished, the officer, or any other person, cannot re-enter data for a seat whose results have already been submitted.

The results will be relayed to the constituency tallying centre, with the forms automatically entering a repository accessible to the public.

The results are transmitted beginning with those for president, followed by member of the National Assembly, county assembly, senator, county woman MP and governor, in that order.