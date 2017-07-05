5 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kulemeka Targets Top 4 Finish for Tigers

By Blessings Kamanga

TNM Super League outfit Azam Tigers Coach Patrick Kulemeka says their target for the 2017 campaign is to finish within the top four.

Kulemaka told Nyasa Times after their goalless draw with Wanderers on Sunday that he has assembled a good squad capable of achieving the feat.

"We remain positive with this group of players. I don't think it's something that we cannot achieve. I have for a long time admired Tigers as each season, they keep on losing their top quality players to top teams.

However, it appears that doesn't affect the club in any way as you might have noticed this season. We are still in the rebuilding process and perhaps you will see the fruits of this current crop soon," said Kulemeka.

The former Blantyre United and Max Bullets Coach also tipped Wanderers to be among the teams that could win this season's league.

" We have drawn against one our biggest rivals, perhaps the biggest. Am happy for my boys because this Wanderers team is the strongest I have ever seen in the past 5 years. I see them as among the favorites to win this year's league if they maintain their good run," said Kulemeka.

Tigers who currently are on fourth position on the TNM super league log table behind Red Lions, Premier Bet Wizards and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will play Moyale Barracks on Sundayat Kalulu Stadiumon Sunday.

