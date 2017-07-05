Sudan: Hassabo Describe Sudan's Relations With Neighboring Countries As Developed

Addis Ababa — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met at Sudanese Embassy with Sudanese community in Addis Ababa.

The President reviewed the situations in Sudan and indicated that he national dialogue has achieved unity, referring to great role being played by Sudan in Africa.

He indicated to Sudan's relations with Neighboring countries and described such relations as developed, especially with Ethiopia and Chad.

On US sanctions against Sudan, the Vice-President said Sudan has exerted efforts for removal of sanctions and Sudan hopes that US would lift its sanctions imposed on Sudan during the coming days.

And on Gulf crisis, Hassabo said Sudan supports the Kuwaiti initiative on resolution of the crisis.

The Vice-President called members of the Sudanese community in Addis Ababa to be united and to organize themselves and pledged support for establishment of a Sudanese cultural center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.