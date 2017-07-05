5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice-President of the Republic Meets Ethiopian Prime Minister and President Conde

Addis Ababa — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met on the sideline of the African Summit in Addis Ababa with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour told SUNA, that the meeting discussed bilateral relations, situations in the region and coordination between the two countries.

He added agreement was reached to assign Foreign Ministers of the two countries to continue coordination , through Inter-Governmental Authority for Development(IGAD) , over regional issues, top of which are security and peace in State of South Sudan.

The Vice-President also met on fringe of the African Summit with the Guinean President and Chairman of current session of the African Union, Alpha Conde.

Professor Ghandour said President Conde repeated his appreciation to national dialogue in Sudan and he requested to convey his greetings to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

The Foreign Minister said the Summit was ample opportunity for exchange of views with specialists, ministers and counterparts.

