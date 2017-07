Photo: Presidential Debate Page/Facebook

Stage set for Kenya's first presidential debate (file photo).

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not participate in the planned presidential debates, Jubilee Party officials have said.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said no one had contacted the party or State House regarding the debates.

"We just see advertisements in the media. We do not know the organisers. We have not been contacted or told what the ground rules are.

"The president won't attend a debate that smells of conmanship," he said.

