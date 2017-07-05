Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans not be distracted by the vilification of Government's initiatives to revive the agriculture sector in the private media as the bumper harvest was visible for everyone to see.

Speaking during a tour of the Grain Marketing Board Lion's Den depot, VP Mnangagwa said while others had chosen to call the highly successful Command Agriculture programme Command Ugly-Culture, President Mugabe was happy with the bumper harvest.

"Musatambura nezvinonyorwa mumapepa, mapepa anotsvaga mari kuti mutenge. Hee zvadai zvadai . . . Tarirai kuti chibagwe chacho hachimo here chero mapepa anyora. Chinenge chichingovamo mumunda macho," said VP Mnangagwa.

"Chero mukadini mupepa, chibagwe chacho chinongokura chichingokura, chigokohwewa, chigouya kuGMB vachingotaura. Tarirai chibagwe chiri mumunda musatarira chiri mupepa."

He said people should work together. The remarks appeared directed at Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who has religiously condemned the programme.

"Ikozvino President varikufara zvekuti heki. Kune vakati Command Ugly-Culture, President vakati Beautiful culture. Saka handei mberi tiite zvinhu zvinotibatsira semhuri imwechete yeZimbabwe," said VP Mnangagwa.

He said people should sit down to find solutions to common challenges. This comes amid indications the country is set to surpass previous deliveries following overwhelming support of the Command Agriculture, Presidential Inputs Scheme and individual effort.

The country expects over three million tonnes of grains. Figures so far show that Lion's Den depot alone is 2 000 metric tonnes shy of filling the ninth silo out of 29 at the initial stages of grain deliveries.

"Kana chibagwe chava kunouko (GMB) hakusisina kuti iyi shanga ndeye Command, ndeye Presidential Inputs Scheme, chese chava chibagwe chedu," said VP Mnangagwa.

"Hongu kune vamwe vanenge vachikritisaiza zviya izvi, don't worry. Mukasa kritisaizwa hamungagoni. Munokritisaizwa ndokuti mushande nesimba. Toramba tichingoenda, tichirima, vanotaura vachidini havo . . . vachitaura. Musanetsekane nazvo. Handei, handei ngatirimei, munyika ndeyedu. Tonamata kuna Jehovah kuti vatipe mvura."

He said an aerial view of parts of Mashonaland West Province showed that the bulk of the grain was yet to be harvested. Makonde District Agritex extension officer Mrs Jesilina Katanda told VP Mnangagwa challenges faced by farmers, including shortage of combine harvesters, with only 25 throughout the district.

This has affected the winter wheat crop as most of the maize is still in the field. Meanwhile, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe yesterday also castigated individuals speaking ill of Command Agriculture.

Minister Mushohwe said mere talking without evidence remained empty talk and should be treated as such.

He said this on the sidelines of his tour of Univern Enterprises' premises in Harare.