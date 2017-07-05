South Africa: Chief Justice Robbery Case Moved to Regional Court

Two of the men accused of robbery at the Office of the Chief Justice in March have had their case moved to the Pretoria Regional Court.

Given Msimango, 20, and cousin, Bigboy Yose, 37, are currently out on bail.

They appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Msimango, the brother of the alleged mastermind behind the robbery Nkosinathi Msimango, 34, is facing two charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, while Yose faces four charges for contravening the Identification Act because he was allegedly found with forged identity documents upon arrest.

The court has not yet presented evidence linking the two to the burglary.

Nkosinathi, who is alleged to have headed the break-in in and theft of 15 computers that contained sensitive information about South Africa's judges, is also currently out on bail.

The computers were stolen from the Chief Justice's offices in Midrand during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

Less than a week after the computers were stolen, Nkosinathi handed himself over to police, who said he had information that could lead to the recovery of stolen computers.

The other two accused will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on July 13.

