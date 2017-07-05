South Africa: A Lack of Land Is At the Root of Poverty

The land question in South Africa has, as elsewhere in the world in struggles for independence, always occupied a central place in the demands of the oppressed. Landlessness is the chief predictor of poverty, under-development and backwardness in the post-colonial world.

The land question in South Africa has, as elsewhere in the world in struggles for independence, always occupied a central place in the demands of the oppressed. The Pan Africanist Congress broke away from the ANC in 1958 among others on this question. Citing the words in the Freedom Charter's preamble "South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white" the PAC accused the ANC of having betrayed the aspirations of the African majority and surrendered the struggle to reclaim the sovereignty of the subjugated and the dispossessed. The ANC for its part rightly insists that it has fulfilled the promise of the Freedom Charter that the minerals under the soil would be returned to the people and has passed legislation to that effect and that mining can only undertaken under licence and by approval of the state.

In his key work, Capital: A Critique of Political Economy, published in 1867, Karl Marx explained that "the...