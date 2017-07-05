Nigeria: Niger Delta Youths Tackle IOCs Over Refusal to Relocate

Niger Delta youths have protested the continued refusal of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to relocate their corporate headquarters to areas of their operations.

They said the action of the multi-national corporations was in variance with presidential directive issued to them by the Acting President Professor YemiOsibanjo during his peace tour of the Niger Delta region.

The youths under the aegis of Pan Niger Youth Leadership Forum (PANDYLF) the youths, which accused the multi-national operations of arrogance, also said that their actions amount to disregard to the highest constituted authority, the presidency, which issued the relocation order.

The National President of the forum Mr. Famous Daunemigha, told reporters yesterday in Abuja that the development is unacceptable.

"Enough of this show of arrogance by oil producing companies. They cannot continue to have their head offices located outside of where their operations are taking place. This is unacceptable to us the youths in the region," he said.

He said the issue of youth restiveness in the region should not be yardstick or excuse for the oil companies not to relocate to the region, arguing that the issue of restiveness was something that just started in the region and would be nip in the bud.

"He was Acting President and if the President has made pronouncement to the IOCs, to relocate their headquarters, I think that that pronouncement should be respected by the various operating companies in the Niger Delta.And even our constitution also made a provision that the oil companies should have their headquarters operating around the areas they are operating in and I think that is also very important," he said.

On the security, Daunemigha, who was also a former Deputy President of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), said the youths would not only support, but would provide necessary support in the area of security for the oil multinationals relocating their headquarters to the region.