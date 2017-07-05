Cameroon: Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor - New AU Commissioner for Human Resources

Straight from Bamenda's University of the Future; the illustrious daughter of Manyu Division was on June 30, 2017 elected to serve the Executive organ of the African Union.

The news emerged from Addis Ababa on June 30, 2017 that Dr/Mrs Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor, the University Don and an illustrious daughter of Cameroon is the new African Union (AU) Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology. Her election into the decision making level of the AU, shines Cameroon's face in diplomacy. It is also a recognition and reward of merit for one who is known, in Cameroon's University circles as a dynamic servant.

In effect, Mrs Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor has been the mover and shaker of Research, Cooperation and Relations with the Business world where she served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the State University of Bamenda, the University of the future. She was a vital link in the enhancement of the teaching and learning process in Cameroon with her department showcasing several MOU's signed for the University of Bamenda to mentor some private Higher Institutions of learning in barely five years since the University went operational.

Away from that, the Bamenda University community acknowledges that Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor was a fine mixer, very sociable and prayerful. The faithful Catholic from Besonghabang, Manyu Division, South West Region features prominently among women who make the nation proud in leadership. She is credited with a PHD in English Literature and emerges as an Associate Professor of African Literature. The caring mother and wife of Dr Agbor of the Ministry of Scientific Research is now, the nation's instrument to advance performance at the A.U's Human Resource, Science and Technology Commission.