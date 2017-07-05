Namibia: Illegal Land Sales Continue At Groot Aub

Illegal land sales and the erecting of unauthorised structures continue unabated at Groot Aub, despite urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa ordering a stop to such activities in May.

Responding to questions sent to the City of Windhoek, spokesperson Lydia Amutenya told The Namibian that the city was aware of the illegal land sales and the erecting of unauthorised structures.

She said the issues were being addressed in collaboration with the Groot Aub constituency office, which falls under the Khomas regional council, and the police.

Khomas Regional Council spokesperson Lydia Shifa yesterday said that they were aware of some of the illegal activities at the settlement, but did not know anything about illegal land sales as nobody has been identified in such transactions.

"We are taking note of these illegal structures being put up, and we are addressing and even involving the police," she said.

Shifa added that she understood why people were resorting to illegally erecting living structures, blaming the city's slow integration of the settlement into the greater municipal area.

"There was a moratorium for no structures to be put up until the city takes over. But people are becoming frustrated with waiting, and are therefore putting up the structures," she said.

Shaningwa had said during a visit to the settlement on 20 May that no land should be sold and no structure erected after that date.

Local community development committee member, Les Williams, on Mon- day told The Namibian that they have recorded people erecting structures and selling land after Shaningwa had issued that order.

"There is a big problem waiting to explode at Groot Aub. We have taken pictures, and we know exactly which ones were built now," Williams stressed.

He added that many people still came from 'outside' to buy and fence off land and erect structures, and they now feared violent confrontations over land at the settlement.

His committee also wanted to meet with the constituency councillor to ask where they could report illegal land sales and the unauthorised erecting of structures.

Windhoek rural constituency councillor Penina Iita told The Namibian that the illegal selling of land at Groot Aub would be one of the topics of discussion at a meeting on Thursday.

Shaningwa yesterday told The Namibian that the continued sale of land had not yet officially been brought to her attention.

She said in May that anyone found selling land, or engaging in illegal mining activities after 20 May would be prosecuted, and all illegal structures would be destroyed.