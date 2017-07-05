Namibia: Property Dealer Gets Transnamib Deal

Rail parastatal TransNamib awarded the contract to manage its properties across the country worth N$1,4 billion to AIJ Property Management, a well-connected company that has built a strong reputation of snapping up lucrative state contracts over the past few years.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the cash-strapped TransNamib awarded AIJ Project Management a three-year contract from September 2016 to administer the parastatal's property portfolio valued at around N$1,4 billion.

AIJ Property Management is co-owned by "previously disadvantaged" shareholders such as businessman Americo de Almeida and Isak Nahum, who own a combined 75%, while Jorik Botha owns 25%.

People familiar with this story allege that De Almeida was close to suspended property manager Struggle Ihuhua, whom they said recommended the company. It is further alleged that De Almeida and Ihuhua met privately on several occasions.

Ihuhua declined to comment, saying the contract is between TransNamib and AIJ. De Almeida also declined to comment yesterday.

TransNamib has one of the biggest property portfolios among state-owned entities. Most of TransNamib's properties were amassed before independence in 1990.

The rail parastatal has, however, failed to manage the property to its maximum. In fact, a 2016 audit report claimed that TransNamib does not know how many houses and land it owns countrywide.

A 2016 report by EY, formerly Ernst & Young, shows that their investigators found it difficult to locate TransNamib's property because the parastatal did not have an updated asset register.

"The asset register that was provided to us by the property department was compiled in 2012 by Ihuhua," investigators said. The audit firm also investigated claims that some former board members sold property to themselves, while there was also another claim that properties were sold for almost next to nothing.

Another claim was that TransNamib was still paying for water and electricity for the houses which were dubiously allocated to people connected at the state-owned entity.

Auditors could not finalise their investigation because there was a lack of information.

This failure to manage the property portfolio forced the rail company's business arm to outsource the task. Ihuhua recommended to the board on June 2016 that a professional and experienced property administrator should be appointed to manage TransNamib's properties, and train its personnel.

He said TransNamib chose four companies to bid for the contract in 2015. The invited companies were AIJ, Utility Solutions Namibia, Broll and Joseph & Snyman, documents show.

The suspended property chief recommended that AIJ should be awarded the three-year contract because it had scored the highest during the evaluations.

According to Ihuhua's evaluation, AIJ's strength included "satisfactory experience" in property administration, qualified managers, as well as being owned and managed by previously disadvantaged youth.

"Compared to Joseph & Snyman (with close to 100 years experience), AIJ firm has less than 15 years of experience," Ihuhua said.

Ihuhua, however, also said Joseph & Snyman was the most expensive bidder since it asked 23% of the total revenue that would be generated from the management of the N$1,4 billion property portfolio. AIJ will be responsible for screening possible tenants, allocating TransNamib property, maintenance, payments collection, paying bills, inspections, contracts management, updating rent agreements, recovering debt and developing the parastatal's commercial property guidelines.

Documents show that AIJ asked for 15% of the income received from the N$1,4 billion property management contract.

The estimated income, according to AIJ's bid, is set at N$2,5 million per month in rentals for 36 months. This equals to income of N$90 million, of which 15% (N$13 million) will go to AIJ as their share.

This figure could be lowered if the company does not get the expected 15% income from rent as expected every month.

Another document shows that Ihuhua had to report to the board earlier this year on the progress of that management contract.

"We have nothing much to report on this item as we are anticipating the situation to change with the just-commenced procured AIJ service to manage some of these facilities," Ihuhua said.

He said AIJ's introduction will reduce property vandalism, non-payments, lack of maintenance funding, unreliable security officials and the reviewing of rent agreements.

According to the timeline of the contract, January to March this year was for identifying the core operational property and transferring the administration to AIJ. AIJ is not new to money-spinning state contracts.

On its website, AIJ prides itself for having been involved in the N$5,5 billion storage facility that is the subject of a government investigation.