5 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Hostage Situation' Locks Down Cape Town CBD Streets

Photo: Capital FM
Tape used for crime scene investigation.

The entire block around the Cash Crusaders shop in central Cape Town was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hostage situation.

While Western Cape police had yet to provide details, it was understood that armed robbers had entered the store and not allowed staff to leave.

Police officers at the scene told a News24 reporter that no arrests had yet been made.

Smoke was seen coming from inside the store. A fire truck arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Central City Improvement District security manager Mo Hendricks said that a SAPS task force was dealing with the matter.

He said CCID officials were assisting by closing off the entire block to the public.

The affected streets are Long, Strand, Loop, Castle and Riebeek.

"We want to create a safe perimeter around the scene because if a suspect gets out, they could mingle and get into the crowd," he said.

They also wanted members of the public to be a safe distance away should something happen.

Metro police were on scene to divert traffic.

