The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants a state-of-the-art mall in Windhoek's Katutura area.

This is one of the projects the chamber requested the city to undertake in their 2017/18 budget.

In a letter addressed to the city's chief executive officer Robert Kahimise and titled "Contributions towards the City of Windhoek's budget for the 2017/18 financial year", the NCCI's chief executive officer Tarah Shaanika said townships in Windhoek are only afforded small low-level shopping malls with no attraction whatsoever, "and only have the traditional shops with no new innovative ideas to a shopping pleasure for the inhabitants of the township."

"This is a great capital project that can employ hundreds of Namibians, and retain another few hundred through employment after completion and commencement of business," he said.

Shaanika added that it is known that the acquisition of business and residential land is a huge bone of contention.

SME DEVELOPMENT BUDGET

The chamber further demanded an SME development budget in the city's planning.

The introduction of this budget can be in the form of grants that would enable SMEs to grow.

"Enterprise development programmes that we are currently implementing at the NCCI will be rolled out in townships and other areas to provide the much-needed assistance," he noted.

Shaanika said they would roll this out to other towns should the City of Windhoek partner the NCCI.

"This type of partnership will afford SMEs the opportunity to grow through mentorship and training programmes. This type of grant can be as little as N$500 to buy raw materials to bake, cook or mend clothes," he added.

The chamber further demanded that the city expands the loading and offloading bays at taxi ranks.

They would also like the city to consider establishing this at educational institutions, like the International University of Management.

"The transport system should be expanded. It is very important to expand," he said.

The NCCI further suggested that the city's budget should include provisions for water infrastructure development, human resources allocations to advance water management, and infrastructure to promote environmental preservation.