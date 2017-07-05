5 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Reho Fails to Pay Water Bill

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

Rehoboth residents had to go without water for two days recently when the town's water supply was cut by NamWater over the non-payment of longstanding debt.

Rehoboth Town Council spokesperson Jeffrey Kasupi said yesterday that the water was reconnected on Monday after they had paid.

Although he could not disclose the amount paid on Monday, councillor Emma Farmer said they paid NamWater N$500 000 last week.

NamWater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha confirmed the payment of N$500 000, and that it went towards paying arrears.

Shigwedha said Rehoboth was now on a prepaid arrangement, and will still pay the debt that runs into millions.

"The prepaid meter system works on a notification basis. They are informed every morning of the level of the units still remaining. Once the units are finished, the meter shuts off. When the prepaid meter was installed, both the minister of agriculture and the regional governor were informed," he stated.

Shigwedha said he could not disclose the amount owed because of client confidentiality.

