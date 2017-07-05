Namibia: Admin Issues Almost Delay Grant Payments

Monday's late release of social grant monies to NamPost was caused by an administrative issue, poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta said yesterday.

Kameeta was reacting to a notice issued by NamPost on Monday, stating that there would be no payment of pension grants through its various branches on Tuesday because the poverty eradication ministry had not paid in the money.

However, the money was apparently paid in later the same day, and beneficiaries were queuing yesterday morning for their monthly grants. The ministry pays around N$70 million in grants through NamPost every month.

"It is not a matter of money not being available. We have budgeted for the grants. If there are any hiccups, then they should be attributed to administrative issues," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Poverty eradication permanent secretary (PS) I-Ben Nashandi yesterday told The Namibian that state grant beneficiaries normally collected their money on the first Tuesday of every month.

He, however, blamed the delay on the Ministry of Finance, saying the money had only been released late on Monday evening when it was supposed to have been done on Monday morning.

"The problem has been rectified now. We are just trying to make sure that the money reaches areas in remote parts of the country," he stated.

Nashandi late yesterday also issued a notice, assuring the public that the payment of social grants through NamPost was going ahead as usual, adding that the notice stating that the grants would be delayed should be ignored.

A long-serving NamPost employee on Monday said this was the first time that such a delay had been experienced. Finance PS Ericah Shafudah was unreachable yesterday.