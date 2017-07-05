South Africa: Horrific Details Emerge of Ocean View Teen's Rape and Murder

Ocean View teenager Camron Britz was raped anally and vaginally with an object pushed down her throat and then she was strangled to death, the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

This was revealed during the first appearance of the man arrested in connection with the 14-year-old girl's rape and murder.

Prosecutor Chloe Morris told the court that Britz was at a community bonfire when the accused called her away and told her to go with him because her father was looking for her.

The accused, who is a cousin in Britz's family, stood in the dock in a grey windbreaker, his black undercut with peroxide blond on top pushed back neatly.

Morris told Magistrate Crystal McKenna that the accused had a previous charge of sexual assault in 2015 which was withdrawn.

Sobbed quietly

Morris said that eyewitnesses allegedly saw the two together several times after he called her away from the bonfire. They had also allegedly seen him coming out of the bushes on Slangkop road where her body was found.

A DNA report will determine what was pushed down her throat, but it resembled a reed.

It is a Schedule 6 case and the accused has to show exceptional circumstances before being granted bail because the allegations involve a minor.

He opted to have Legal Aid represent him and the case was rolled over to Thursday for his bail application to start.

Meanwhile, Britz's mother Berenice Britz sobbed quietly after she was locked out of the courthouse earlier.

She had left the building for the short tea break and could not get back in again because the police had locked the front gate to keep a group of about 20 angry neighbours out of the building.

Clutching the green security bars as neighbours and family shouted angrily at the court officials to let them in, she seemed astounded that she was not allowed to go back in.

"We want to go in. This could have been our child," shouted the neighbours outside.

"Cammy's mom must go in."

The officials explained that they could not open the gate, but eventually came back and opened the gate to let just Berenice and three other people in.

When court resumed, the police presence had been bolstered two more officers.

Britz disappeared in Ocean View (about 40km south of Cape Town) on Saturday and was found raped and dead in bushes on Slangkop road on Sunday morning after a search party was mounted to find her.

News24