Namibia: Skorpion Zinc Returns to Football

The Skorpion Zinc mine on Tuesday announced that it will revive its under-17 tournament, and is also in talks with the Namibia Football Association about sponsoring women's football.

The 2017 Skorpion Zinc U-17 Cup will be held in Windhoek from 9 September, the organisers said.

After a year's hiatus attributed "to tough economic times", the youth development tournament returns to again provide a platform for budding footballers to showcase their talent. This year's event is worth N$1,4 million, an inflationary increase from the N$1,3 million sponsorship agreed between Skorpion Zinc and the Namibia Football Association for the inaugural edition in 2013.

"We see sports as not only being able to galvanise the community, but there is no better way to invest in a country like Namibia, which is absolutely soccer-crazy," said Vedanta Zinc International Group chief executive officer Deshnee Naidoo.

There's an additional incentive for players to be at their best, with two opportunities on offer to develop their football in India for the outstanding performers.

"This was extended to the NFA last year already, but unfortunately there was no cup, so we missed out on that opportunity. However, this year, two lucky players will get the chance to further their football abroad and be enrolled for studies at the same time," Skorpion Zinc general manager Irvinne Simataa said.

Furthermore, the eighth-largest mining company in the world will extend a sponsorship lifeline to the country's marginalised women's football.

"I'm very passionate about supporting gender diversity across the board. So, what I've encouraged the team to do this morning is also look at how we at Skorpion can get involved in supporting women's soccer," Naidoo said.

An elated Brave Gladiators' head coach Jacky Shipanga said the sponsorship would be a landmark development for women's football, which continues to be ignored by sponsors.

"This is an extremely historical occasion for us. It takes a woman of your magnitude, Mrs Deshnee Naidoo, leading an international organisation such as Skorpion Zinc, to realise the importance of fair play," Shipanga said.

"Many a time, I tend to wonder: where is the fair play? How do we want to develop and promote the one part [male football] without the other [women's football]?

"We need to nurture and take care of these young boys and girls. They are our future. Regardless of all the politics, we have talent, and football should just happen on the pitch," she stressed.

This year's host, Khomas, won the four-day inaugural tournament, with Omusati dominating the two editions thereafter.

The 2017 draw is as follows:

Group A - Omusati, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Kunene and //Karas;

Group B - Kavango East, Erongo, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Khomas;