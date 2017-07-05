Angola: Cabo Verdean Police Officers End Course in Angola

Luanda — Twelve scholarship students from the Cabo Verde?s police corporation last Tuesday, in the Angolan capital, finished a five-year course in Police Sciences, at the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences of Luanda (ISCPC).

The training of Cabo Verdean police officers in the referred Angolan higher education institution - which just provided the second group of graduated police officers -happened as a result of the existing co-operation agreement between the police corporations of both countries.

The general inspector of the Angolan National Police, Chief Commissioner Rui Gomes, emphasised that Cabo Verde's police corporation now gained some officers with higher education degree and technically well trained, who will be able to respond to the demands of police missions.

The Angolan police chief - who represented in the ceremony the General Police Commander - was addressing the police officers that ended the said course, having said that Angola is focussing on having regional and international co-operation in the police field.

On his turn, the director of the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences (ISCPC), Commissioner Luís da Fonseca Cadeth, said that the institution is tasked with training police officers at higher education level, so that they can acquire a solid knowledge that enables them to tackle successfully the various problems relating to criminality.

So far, the ISCPC has trained 165 Angolan police officers.