5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabo Verdean Police Officers End Course in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Twelve scholarship students from the Cabo Verde?s police corporation last Tuesday, in the Angolan capital, finished a five-year course in Police Sciences, at the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences of Luanda (ISCPC).

The training of Cabo Verdean police officers in the referred Angolan higher education institution - which just provided the second group of graduated police officers -happened as a result of the existing co-operation agreement between the police corporations of both countries.

The general inspector of the Angolan National Police, Chief Commissioner Rui Gomes, emphasised that Cabo Verde's police corporation now gained some officers with higher education degree and technically well trained, who will be able to respond to the demands of police missions.

The Angolan police chief - who represented in the ceremony the General Police Commander - was addressing the police officers that ended the said course, having said that Angola is focussing on having regional and international co-operation in the police field.

On his turn, the director of the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences (ISCPC), Commissioner Luís da Fonseca Cadeth, said that the institution is tasked with training police officers at higher education level, so that they can acquire a solid knowledge that enables them to tackle successfully the various problems relating to criminality.

So far, the ISCPC has trained 165 Angolan police officers.

Angola

Huambo - Over 1000 Citizens Request Voter Card Reissue

At least 1,632 citizens requested from last May 15 to June 26 in the central Huambo Province the reissue of their voter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.