Angola: Luanda - BDA Launches Campaign On Financial Citizenship

Luanda — The Angolan Development Bank (BDA) is launching on Wednesday in Luanda a campaign on financial citizenship, aimed at promoting sustainable entrepreneurship through the adequate use of investment financing by banks.

The campaign dubbed "Diversify" is aimed for companies, public institutions and entrepreneurs. It is also intended to strengthen the concept of the virtuous circle of the economy as a model for responsible conduct in relation to the repayment of bank loans.

According to a document that reached Angop on Tuesday, this campaign is aligned with the financial education initiatives of the banking sector.

It also points out that BDA intends, with this campaign, to establish a direct link between the correct application of investment credit resources to the capacity to repay them and the continued availability of new credit opportunities.

This bank wants to create conditions for other citizens to benefit from investment credit by multiplying the beneficiaries of bank financing.

The Angolan Development Bank (BDA) also intends to influence economic agents to adopt best practices that end up promoting sustainable investments that guarantee an increase in the supply of goods and services for the domestic market and exports, creating permanent jobs and ensuring the return of credit to the bank for the repayment of the invested capital.

The launch of this campaign will take place in one of the auditoriums of the Ministry of Finance.