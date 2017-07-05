Namibia: Xtrail Series Goes to Avis Dam

THE second leg of the Standard Bank Xtrail series will be held at Avis Dam on Sunday, 9 July with about 600 competitors expected to participate in this growing sport.

In 2016 Standard Bank decided to back trail running and started the first Xtrail series together with OTB Sport. The natural beauty of Namibia and the vast areas suitable for trail running have attracted more and more people to this accessible sport.

The 2017 Standard Bank Xtrail Series kicked off in June at Farm Godeis with more than 300 entries, and according to organisers Otb Sport, double that amount can be expected at Avis Dam on Sunday. Participants can choose between a 7km trail or 15km trail.

Yvonne Brinkman of OTB Sport said, "The Avis Xtrail offers beautiful trails on the doorstep of the capital city. We have created new and varied routes so that even people who are regular visitors to Avis Dam will experience something unique. The terrain is varied - jeep track, single track, steep climbs and beautiful views. The 7km runs along beautiful scenic single track paths that surround the dam. There are some tough climbs that bring participants onto plateaus with views across the mountains."

The 16km trail leaves the Avis Dam Greenspace area and enters the farm Y-Not on a single track heading all the way to the fences of Farm Hoffnung (Heja Lodge). From the highest viewpoint participants will have views overlooking Windhoek.

From there the trail descends back to Avis Dam along routes that can at best be described as cow trails or wild animal trails. This type of trail running is bush running at its best. The trails are curvy and sometimes a little steep making the going a bit slower and measured.

"Don't be afraid to come home with a few scratches from the plants and trees. A big thank you to Tony Rousseau of Farm Ynot to allow us access to this land," Brinkmann added.

The race will start and finish at Eagles Nest Avis Dam, where a full spread of food and drinks will be available throughout the day. The event is open to all ages and promises to be a great day for family and friends. The youngest age category is under 11 but many kids as young as seven take part, allowing the whole family to enjoy a morning on the trails in the mountains.

The 16km trail will start at 08h30 and the 7km trail at 09h00. The cut-off time is at 11h20 and the prize giving starts at 11h30.

All entries and details are online at www.otbsport.com. Online entries close at 14h00 on Wednesday.