5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Over 1000 Citizens Request Voter Card Reissue

Huambo — At least 1,632 citizens requested from last May 15 to June 26 in the central Huambo Province the reissue of their voter card, so that they can be eligible to vote in the general elections set for August 23, this year.

The information was given last Tuesday to the press by the provincial director for registrations, Luísa Ngueve, who seized the occasion to remind the public that reissue of voter cards is only possible for those citizens who registered to vote between August 25 last year and March 31 this year and who may have lost their voter cards.

Thus, she clarified, registered voters who lost or damaged their voter cards are required to go to the administration of a municipality or district and request a reissue of the card.

Huambo, a province with a population estimated at 2.7 million people, has 763.936 registered voters.

