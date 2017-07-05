4 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs Siu Proclamation to Investigate Gauteng Provincial Department of Health

press release

President Jacob Zuma has, in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, (Act No. 74 of 1996), signed a Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate, amongst others, certain matters relating to the affairs of the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health.

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

(a) The procurement by the Department of services of 28 non-governmental organisations in whose care mental health care users were entrusted and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation;

(b) Any unlawful or improper act or omission by officials of the Department or owner or staff of the entity referred above;

(c) Unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department;

(d) Non-performance by the 28 NGOs mentioned above;

(e) Serous maladministration in connection with affairs of the Department;

(f) Improper or unlawful conduct by the officials or employees of the Department; and

(g) Unlawful irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

