5 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Northcliff Murder Accused Denied Bail

Two of the five men arrested for the Northcliff murders in June, were denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Lechani Mlambo' 28' and Lucky Ligege' 36' appeared in court on charges of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder and theft.

They were arrested with three other men, Lesley Mokgadi, 35, Robert Maluleke, 28, Japan Malatjie, 28 after the bodies of three family members were found bound, gagged and burnt in Centurion.

Gregory Naidoo, 57, Melanie Naidoo, 51, and her daughter Rakiel Naidoo, 23, went missing in what was believed to have been a robbery at their home in Northcliff.

Gregory was Rakiel's uncle.

Magistrate Nerina Govender said both Mlambo and Ligege faced lengthy sentences if they were convicted.

Govender said the accused posed a flight risk and that it was not in the interest of justice to grant Mlambo and Ligege bail.

They will remain in custody and are expected to appear with their co-accused Mokgadi, Maluleke and Malatjie in court on Thursday.

