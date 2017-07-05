Kenya: Heavy Gunfire in Lamu as Police Combat Al-Shabaab Following Destruction of Mast

Mombasa — There were reports of heavy gunfire between security agents and Al Shabaab militants on Wednesday morning in Lamu's Pandaguo area.

This, according to County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, followed the destruction of a Safaricom mast by the militants.

It's worth noting that the Rapid Deployment Unit of the police and the Kenya Police Reserve have camps in the area.

Lamu has proven to be a soft target for the Al Shabaab with more than 100 killed in Mpeketoni in 2014.

The Pandagua police camp was also attacked in 2014 and four officers killed.