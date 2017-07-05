Kenya: Cheptil, Kwanthanze Cruise in Nyeri

National boys' volleyball champions Cheptil and Sengera SDA on Wednesday cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Term Two B Games at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

Favourites Cheptil recorded a 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13) win over Waberi from North Eastern to move to six points as the competition entered its second day.

The Rift Valley Region representatives had beaten Tetu in straight sets also in their first match on Tuesday.

The defeat ended debutantes Waberi's ambition of progressing to the last four of the championship.

Cheptil coach Frederick Were is upbeat his charges will retain the title after the display.

"It was a vintage performance from the lads, we were not troubled and our dream of defending the crown is on course," Were said.

"The real test lies in the semis and we will look to finish our preliminary matches with a win to give us the confidence going into the last four," he added.

Cheptil take on Sengera in their final pool match Thursday morning to determine the winner of the group.

Sengera on the other hand had to be at their best to overcome a stubborn Tetu side 3-1 sets.

After winning the opening set 25-19, the Nyanza Region champions let the second set slip as Tetu won 25-21. The third set saw Sengera blow away Tetu as they cruised 25-12.

Tetu had to win the fourth set to take it to a final one and despite exchanging the lead severally with Sengera, they eventually gave in and Sengera took it 25-21 to seal their place in the last four.

KWANTHANZE CRUISE

In girls' matches, two-time champions Kwanthanze Girls are also through to the semis as they eased to a 3-0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-2) win over North Eastern's Makoror in Pool B.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari rested most of his first team players who played in Tuesday's win over 23-time winners Lugulu Girls.

"It was a chance to give a number of the fringe players a feel of the nationals and I am impressed by their display," Kigwari said.

Kwanthanze, who are back at the nationals after a one-year absence, top the Pool with maximum points ahead of today's final pool match against Sega Girls from Nyanza Region.

Lugulu bounced back from their loss to Kwanthanze to down Sega 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-22). The win rekindled their hopes of making the last four should they win their final match against Makoror and Sega lose to Kwanthanze in Thursday's final round of matches.