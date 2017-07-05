5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Challenges in Waters Sector Include Population Index Issue

Luanda — One of the challenges in the waters sector has to do with the population growth index, due to the appearance of new urbanisation trends and new infrastructures, which have had a great influence in the distribution of the precious liquid.

This was said last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the director of the water company of Jerusalem (Israel), Zohar Yinon, who was delivering a lecture at a workshop on "Water Technology and Environmental Control", promoted by the Israeli Embassy in Angola, in partnership with the Public Water Company of Luanda (EPAL).

Zohar Yinon said that lately there is a tendency for the population to abandon the villages and settle in the cities, and this is a great challenge for the water supply sector.

The workshop was organised with the goal to promote the International Water Exposition, which will happen on 12-14 September, this year, in Israel.

"The presence of Angola in that event will be beneficial, since we are going to tackle issues that challenge the world. Water shortage is a matter for everyone, so we intend to share solutions (...)", he explained.

