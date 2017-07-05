5 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Father, Son Arrested Over Maneb Exam Cheating in Mchinji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Lilongwe — A 47 year old father was on Monday arrested by police after he asked his son to write for him the ongoing Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, Nolliettie Chihana, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the man, Andrew Mvula, a Clerk at Mchinji District Council, from Traditional Authority Mkanda in the same district, is among the 365 candidates sitting for the Malawi School Certificate of Education at Mchinji Cluster Centre.

Chihana said the Son, 22 year old Andrew Mvula Junior, was spotted in the exam room wearing a MANEB identification Card belonging to his father and writing a Social and Development Studies Paper 2.

Police investigations established that the father had asked his son to write the exams on his behalf and were both arrested.

The son has been charged with an offence of having access to examination material without authority, contrary to Section 14(2A), while the father will answer charges of hiring a person to write examinations on his behalf, contrary to Section 29(18) of MANEB Regulations Act.

They will both appear in court soon.

Malawi

Are Public Officers Derailing Bingu wa Mutharika Wealth Probe?

Malawi Parliament says public officers are derailing probe into former president Bingu wa Mutharika's K70 billion wealth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.