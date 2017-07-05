Malawi: Zomba City Council Calls for Sanitation

Zomba — The Zomba City Council (ZCC) has appealed to residents in the city to observe proper sanitation and hygiene as the country celebrates 53 years of independence from colonial rule.

Zomba City Mayor Melia Douglas made the call over the weekend when the council organized a cleaning exercise together with the Malawi Police Service (MPS), Malawi Prison Service (MPS), Soldiers from Changalume Barracks and vendors among others.

Douglas said ZCC has lined up a number of activities for showcasing on July 6 and the sweeping exercise was just the beginning.

"On the day, there will be a joint military parade on the day by the Malawi Police Service (MPS), Malawi Prison Service (MPS) and Soldiers from Changalume Barracks," Douglas said.

The parade will start from Zomba War Memorial Tower to Gymkhana Ground.

Lieutenant Alexander Nyoni from Changalume Barracks confirmed about the event and that soldiers are ready to showcase some activities.

"The activities will also include martial arts to spice up the celebrations," Nyoni said.

The Independence Celebrations in Zomba are expected to start from Wednesday night with fireworks at Zomba District Council opposite Chipiku Stores.

On his part, Chairperson for Zomba Market Innocent Chikhaula called upon all market users to throw their garbage in designated places to maintain hygiene in the city.

He said vendors are working closely with ZCC to make sure that all areas are clean and smart.

This year's National Independence Celebrations will take place at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where the state president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will lead Malawians in prayers under the theme, "Thanking God for a season of plenty."