5 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Motor Cycle Accident Kills Two in Dowa

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — Two people have died in a motorcycle accident at Kamkwamba area, near Dowa Police Road Block earlier this week after the 35 year old motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle.

John Sayanja who was riding the Yamaha DT 125 motor cycle registration number MG 3984 according to Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, hit 30 year old pedestrian, Lucious Yakobo, who was going the opposite direction in the morning hours of 2 July.

"Due to the impact, the pedestrian sustained a fracture on the left lower arm and multiple head injuries and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lumbazi Health Centre. The rider, on the other hand; sustained head injuries and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he died while receiving medical treatment," said Kaponda.

John Sayanjana hailed from Matenje village, Traditional Autholity (T/A) Chilipa in Mangochi while Lucious Yakobo hailed from Mgubo Village, T/A Mkukula in Dowa district.

