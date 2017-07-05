South Africa: The Women's League, Feminism, and the Six Men - a Historical Perspective

analysis

So we're back here again, where the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) reminds us that is it unreservedly uninterested in the emancipation of women from a feminist theoretical perspective. By now we've all heard it - the league sent six male delegates to represent it at the ANC policy conference. We've been here before.

In October 2015, I noted that while their children were being shot at by the police during the #FeesMustFall Protests, the ANC Women's League marched to the Union Buildings to defend Jacob Zuma with their buttocks. That an ANC-first, anti-feminist tradition has historically characterised the participation of the ANCWL in South African gender politics is now common knowledge, but that the league continues to dominate and hijack platforms reserved for feminist discourse while rejecting the very conceptual notion perhaps deserves a more elaborate historical positioning.

Colonialism in general, and the apartheid era in particular, were both simultaneously systems of resource exploitation through racist marginalisation as well as pervasively gendered schemes that propelled the personal into the political space through laws that sought to determine disparate boundaries and fates for men and women.

For the apartheid era, the promulgation of Afrikaner nationalism - read as the late 1930s...