5 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Kenya: Barclays Bank Closes 7 Branches in Kenya to Cut Costs

Barclays Bank of Kenya (BBK) on Monday announced the closure of seven branches across the country, effective October, in a move to cut costs as it reviews its business operations.

The lender said in an internal memo to staff that the affected branches include five in Nairobi and two in Meru in eastern Kenya and Wundanyi at the coast.

"This is a consolidation move aimed at aligning our business to the current environment. No staff will be sacked," BBK managing director Jeremy Awori said.

He said an uptake in mobile, online and alternative channels by customers has driven the bank to review its operation in the face of a challenging environment.

"Consequently, in order to satisfy our customers' preferences and provide the desired customer experiences both now and in the future, we have been investing in automation and digitisation programmes," Awori said.

The latest development came after Barclays began implementing a voluntary early retirement scheme which it said would affect 130 of its staff.

In 2016, Awori said there were no local, regional or group level plans to shut down Barclays Bank of Kenya. This was after reports that the institution will exit Africa.

- Nampa-Xinhua

