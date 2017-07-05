Namibia: Flemming Clears Hurdle to Africa Youth Games

Nadine Flemming qualified for the 2018 African Youth Games (AYG) and also received her certificate of capability, the precursor for qualification for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) at the World Jumping Challenge at the Nubuamis Riding Club over the weekend.

With the only double clear in the first leg of the World Jumping Challenge held at Role Equestrian Centre, the 17-year-old Flemming and Seeis Eymet won the Category B event over 1.10/1.20m in impressive fashion.

With her second mount, Seeis Shelton, Flemming also won the Category A event over 1.20/1.30m with a total of only four jumping penalties ahead of seasoned equestrienne and previous winner of the World Jumping Challenge Michelle Künzle on Seeis Mon Gold (five penalties) and Nicole Becker on HNSS Watani (12 penalties).

Flemming is one of nine juniors in the age groups eligible for the AYG and the YOG, and is receiving special training from South African instructor Dianne Snodgrass-Botes under the auspices of the Namibian Equestrian Federation (Namef). Apart from Flemming, the rest of the training group comprises of Pia Gebhardt, Sheena Dürr, Elisabeth Rossouw, Ramona Röschlau, Linda Freyer, Jessica Kreiner, Anike Maritz and Ariane Wieland.

"Flemming's result and the excellent performance of the other eight youngsters, five of whom rode into the placings in Category B and C of the World Jumping Challenge events this weekend shows we took the right decision in focussing on our youngsters, giving them a clear goal and thereby uplifting the whole of the showjumping sport," said an elated Gigi Mathias, Namef secretary, adding that never before had there been such a strong turnout for the World Jumping Challenge classes.

Slotting in behind Flemming in Category B were Annette Künzle on Seeis Elton (four penalties), Michelle Künzle on Locarno di Caprio (four penalties) and on M&A's Caskari (eight penalties), and teenager Pia Gebhardt on Bastos Twahil (12 penalties).

The category C event over 1.00/1.10m was won by Elisabeth Rossouw on Büllsport Constantin (four penalties) ahead of Gesche Gilchrist on Seeis Dansuelo (six penalties), Sylvia Kleyenstüber on Rathmor Waterford (eight penalties), Linda Freyer on Claratal Goldregen (eight penalties) and Ramona Röschlau on Two Boy (eight penalties).

An excellent performance in the 1.00/1.10m event also came from 12 year-old Jayd Bassi-Hanssen on Assegai Scandal, who finished on only four penalties, but is not eligible for competing in the World Jumping Challenge due to the age restriction of 14.

Another highlight of the show organised by the Nubuamis Riding Club was the Six-Bar Competition on Sunday morning, which was won by Nicole Becker, her horse HNSS Watani - the small, feisty bay with the big heart - ultimately clearing 1.55m to the cheers of an excited crowd of spectators.

Becker also had good results on her mare Zonjati Khaleesi with a first and a second in the 90 cm classes. Ariane Wieland and Kiara, Kayla de Wet on Seeis Mercury, Maike Schommarz on Seeis Minsuelo, Camille Detavernier on Amaar Schatina and Dr. Beate Voigts on Voigtskirch Salvano also shared in the 90cm spoils.

Shining in the 80cm classes were Lara Pape on Amigo, Marlene Reisenauer on Seeis Miss Caprivi, Cilie Fourie on Bakgat Cabooze and Jenna Gilchrist on Arkab Knoffel.

Newcomer Danae Geldenhuys on Ilina Silver Lady recorded a win and a second place in the 70cm class.