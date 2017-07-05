5 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Tanzania/Zambia: Zambia Clash With Tanzania in Cosafa Semis

By Chris Phiri

The Zambia national team will tackle Tanzania in the semi final of the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup at the Moruleng Stadium.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda's side made it to the quarterfinals after having beaten Botswana 2-1 courtesy goals from Brian Mwila and Justin Shonga.

Nyirenda will be hoping that his side build on the quarterfinal victory by beating Tanzania who edged out hosts South Africa via a 1-0 result.

After a series of international friendly matches the set up is fairly familiar among the local players with Nyirenda likely to line up a central defence partnership of Isaac Shamukompa and Webster Mulenga while skipper Donashano Malama and Diamond Chikwekwe will be deployed as wingbacks.

In the holding role will be Jack Chirwa with the attacking role falling to Shonga and Mwila.

Zambia last won the Cosafa Castle Cup in 2013 on home soil and is gunning to lift the trophy again.

South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe have each won four COSAFA Castle Cup titles since the tournament was first played in 1997, with Angola (three wins) and Namibia the only other teams to lift the trophy.

Match kicks off at 17h00.

Tanzania

